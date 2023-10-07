Benue taskforce vows clampdown on illegal miners

…says outside food, Benue home of solid minerals in Nigeria

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Taskforce on Illegal Mining has vowed to apprehend individuals, groups or organisations involved in illegal solid mineral mining in the state.

The taskfoce also cautioned against the use of child labour in mining activities in parts of the state warning that such act would not be tolerated.

The Chairman of the taskforce, Dr. Comfort Adadu who sounded the warning weekend while addressing the media in Makurdi on the activities of the taskforce assured that her team would ensure that every untoward activity in the sector was checked.

She noted that “aside being the food basket of the nation, Benue State is also blessed with various solid minerals in the commercial quantity.”

Dr. Adadu said the taskforce had taken decisive steps to stamp out all forms of illegal mining in the state and by so doing given all miners operating in Benue up to November 2023 to regularise their activities by belonging to recognised or registered groups and cooperatives in order to enjoy the recognition of the government.

She said, “if you are not under any umbrella that is registered by the government then you are an illegal miner. We have given them up to November to ensure that they belong to a registered group or cooperatives to be recognised.”

Dr. Adaudu disclosed that the taskforce was already liasing with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to ensure that all illegal mining activities in the state were checked and those behind the business were apprehended.

While advising all artisanal and other miners in the state to make it a practise to always wear protective gears in their own interests, the Chairman also raised concern over issues of collapsing pits and environmental degradation advising that miners take all necessary steps to avert the menace.

She stated that the taskforce was ensuring that Environmental Impacts Assessments, EIA, as stipulated by the State Ministry of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals were strictly adhered to by miners.

Speaking further, the Secretary of the taskforce and former Special Adviser on Solid Minerals, Mr. Andrew Kputu, who elaborated on the various solid minerals found in commercial quantity in the state said as part of efforts to ensure sanity in the sector, the taskforce had adopted the carrot and stick approach to ensure that standards, in the mining sector were respected by miners.

He said “what that means is that miners take advantage of the window period allowed by the taskforce to form groups and cooperatives that are recognised by the government. And we know that local people are also involved so we urge them to comply because failing to do so will attract sanctions.”