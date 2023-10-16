Benue killings: PDP, Gov Alia in war of words over herders attacks

Gov. Alia

..opposition accuses Gov of silence amid killings

..You don’t talk or cry over security issues – Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State and Governor Hyacinth Alia have been locked in a war of words over the recent killings in the state.

The PDP in statement weekend by its State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom expressed concern over what it termed the silence of Governor Alia over the recent armed herdsmen incursions in the state and the killings of innocent Benue farmers in parts of the state alleging that it amounted to the Governor aiding and abetting the crime.

The party also specifically noted the attack on a bus of the state own Benue Links Transport Company on Makurdi-Naka Road that led to the death of some victims and injury of several others which it claimed went unnoticed by the Governor as in other similar incidents.

According to the PDP “over 24 hours after reports emerged that suspected Fulani herdsmen laid siege on the Makurdi-Naka Road and killed scores of travellers, Governor Alia, is yet to react to the incident.

“This silence of the Governor follows a trend of his attitude regarding such incidents in the state since he came to office, with his media handlers suggesting his approach to tackling insecurity will be devoid of what they term as the “propaganda” deployed by immediate past Governor Samuel Ortom.

“PDP wonders how the Governor intends to root out terrorists without condemning their crimes publicly. Are Benue people not entitled to know, even if only for purpose or confidence building, what action plan Governor Alia has, to deal with the unending killings and kidnappings by Fulani herdsmen and bandits across the state?

“Is continuous public attention not needed to keep the crimes of those terrorists in the public glare and on the front burner of national discourse so as to speed up counter action from relevant authorities?

“It can be recalled that as governor Ortom was consistent in calling public attention to the scourge of herdsmen killings and destruction in the state, and while that may not have stopped the crimes for the known fact that the criminals enjoyed backing from very high quarters, it mitigated it considerably.

“PDP suspects that Governor Alia’s policy of silence over the atrocities of terrorists in Benue serves a politically convenient purpose for certain interests outside of the state, yet the party cautions him against continuing with the policy which is emboldening criminals and worsening insecurity in the state.”

But reacting to the allegation in a statement, Sunday, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Tersoo Kula maintained that contrary to the claims by the PDP that Governor Alia had a policy of keeping silent over the activities of terrorists in the state, and as such aiding and abetting such crimes, the Governor was determined to rid the state of criminal elements.

The CPS noted that “though the Governor was still out of the state when the incident on Makurdi-Naka road happened, he had directed one of his Advisers, Chief Joseph Har, who promptly visited Benue Links Limited headquarters to commiserate with the management and to get details of the incident.

“The Adviser thereafter proceeded to the scene of the attack where he had first-hand information from soldiers deployed in that axis, and who responded to the distress call. The soldiers are personnel of 72 Special Battalion Makurdi.

“Chief Har also visited the palace of HRH Daniel Abomtse, to pay homage and to also extend the Governor’s sincere sympathy and condemnation of the act. All these were done immediately the Governor got wind of the attack.

“Alia must not always come out to organize press conferences and cry on cameras before the party will accept that he is making efforts. You don’t talk or cry over security issues as was the case in the past eight years. A responsive leader acts proactively. This is what Governor Hyacinth Alia is busy doing at the moment.

“We must reemphasize that the administration of Rev. Fr. Alia will not toe the same line of media propaganda the PDP employed during its reign in the state, especially as the precious lives of the good people of Benue are involved. These people trusted the Governor with their votes, and he will not betray that trust.

“Let the party not use the lives of the people of the state as its only political selling point, except if there is anything they know about these attacks that the government doesn’t know of.

“The security of lives involves everybody and this is why Governor Alia is always drumming like a slogan, ‘If you see something, you say something.”