Benue Govt to demolish illegal structures in Makurdi

The Benue State Government says it plans to demolish all illegal structures in Makurdi, the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner for Works and Housing, Mr Itiza Imojime, stated this on Thursday when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting in Makurdi.

“The State Executive Council has approved the demolition of all illegal structures and those built on waterways in Makurdi,” he said.

Imojime added that the council approved that all structures that failed structural and integrity tests should also be demolished.

He said the decision was to ensure the protection of lives and property as well as to tackle perennial flooding in the state capital.

Imojime expressed that the council also encouraged youths in the state to submit their data for capturing at the Ministry of Youths, Sports and Creativity.

He said the object was to establish a database that could be used for effective planning and administration, especially on youth programmes in the state.

He stated further that the council was working on plans to unveil a programme that would address the immediate needs of the people.

Imojime noted that the government was also working on addressing the dearth of infrastructure in the state.