Benue govt declares emergency on infrastructural development

Gov. Alia

..plans total overhaul of roads

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State government has declared emergency on infrastructural development in the state.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the State Executive Council, SEC, meeting held in Makurdi.

Briefing newsmen Thursday on the outcome of the meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode, the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Itiza Imojime said the Council made the declaration to enable the government take decisive action to address the infrastructural decay in the state.

He said: “The state of infrastructure in the state requires that the emergency be declared and in that regard all necessary actions are being taken to address the infrastructural decay.

“We are dealing with the urgency of now, but as we do that we will plan well and get it right, we want to ensure that whatever we do stands the test to time.

“So we are aware of the state of roads in Makurdi town and others parts of the state and actions are on to do a complete overhaul of the roads.”

The Commissioner said he had also visited several federal roads in the state and was already in discussion with the relevant authorities for necessary intervention.

He said the Council delibrated on the collapsed Dunamis Church building in Makurdi that claimed the live of a Pastor Tuesday morning, saying that the Council directed the Ministries of Works and Housing, Cooperatives, Rural and Urban Development as well as that of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, to conduct relevant tests on the collapsed building to enable the government ascertain the cause of the tragedy.

The Commissioner said it was also resolved that structural integrity test be conducted on buildings in the state and those that fail the test be demolished. “And all illegal structures including any building erected on water ways would also be removed.”

While reiterating the resolve of the government to boost agricultural production in the state, the Council urged the people to key into agricultural policies of the government even as it urged the youths of the state to make themselves available be captured on the data base of Ministry of Youths, Sports and Creativity to get the government better informed as it plans for the youths of the state.