BBNaija’s Kess reacts after wife accuses him of infidelity

Big Brother Naija star Kess has denied allegations made by his wife, Della Moralles that he is cheating with his colleague, Christy O.

Kess’ wife recently called him out on social media, alleging he is cheating with Christy O, a former BBNaija housemate.

Della said Kess told her he and Christy O were friends and roommates, only to realise he has been forcing her to pay their house rent.

She also accused him of hitting her on the head when she refused to give him money for his rent.

To buttress her allegations, she went ahead to share some of her husband’s alleged chat with Christy O.

In reaction via videos on his Instagram account, Kess denied the allegation of having an affair with Christy O or any other female housemate.

He said although he knew the woman he married but never knew she could go the length of coming up with fake chats to accuse him of infidelity online.