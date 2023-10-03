BBNaija All Stars: I’m yet to sleep – Ilebaye still overwhelmed as she receives ₦120m prize money

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya says she is still overwhelmed and has not been able to sleep since she was crowned as the winner of the reality show on Sunday.

Recall Vanguard reported that Ilebaye won the N120 million grand prize of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition ahead of Mercy Eke and emerged as the ultimate queen of the reality show.

Speaking at the winner’s prize presentation ceremony on Tuesday, the 22-year-old reality star said she is yet to recover from the shock and is still trying to adapt to being addressed as the winner of the reality show.

Ilebaye said: “I’m still trying to feel it [being the winner of the All-Stars season]. I’m still like, ‘Ouch! Is this a dream?’ I’m still trying to adapt to every moment.

“I was super excited [when I was announced as the winner]. I didn’t believe it. I was just so excited. I haven’t slept since then.”

On Tuesday, Ilebaye Odiniya was presented with her N120 million grand prize for winning the show.

The ‘Gen-Z Baddie’ made a stunning return a year after her first show and managed to capture the nation’s heart throughout the BBNaija All Stars show.

She becomes only the third woman after Mercy Eke (2019) and Ijeoma Otabor ‘Phyna’ (2022), and also the second person from Northern Nigeria after Kaduna-born Katung Aduwak who won the first season in 2006 to win the Big Brother Naija prize money.