BBNaija All Stars: I had a dream you won the N120m grand prize — Adekunle tells Cross

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Adekunle has revealed having a dream where colleague, Cross won the N120 million grand prize of the reality show.

The All Stars edition of the reality show comes to a close today, October 1 with Mercy, CeeC, Cross Adekunle, Ilebaye and Pere the finalists from which the winner of the show will emerge.

The winner would walk home with a grand prize of N120 million.

Adekunle, disclosing his dream to Cross before the final Saturday night party, said he wants to be the first to congratulate him.

Adekunle said, “I had a dream you won [the grand prize]. I just want to be the first person to congratulate you in case you win tomorrow [Sunday].”