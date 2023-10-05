Bayelsa: CSOs reject INEC’s plan to drop e-transmission of results

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

Omeiza Ajayi

A Coalition of some pro-democracy organizations in Nigeria have vehemently rejected the proposal by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to abandon electronic transmission of results in the forthcoming Bayelsa State governorship elections.

Rising from a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the coalition represented by the Campaign for Democracy CD and the Niger Delta Democratic Vanguard

said the planned manual transmission of results being proposed for the November 11 governorship election, would allow desperate politicians to manipulate the will of the Bayelsa electorate, during the election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Obo Effanga had on Wednesday, disclosed plans to transmit results of the election manually.

However, National Secretary, Campaign for Democracy CD, Comrade Olufemi Lawson and Comrade Atani John of the Niger Delta Democratic Vanguard, who signed the communique, said; “We believe that the integrity and credibility of any election depend on the transparency of the electoral process, including the accurate and timely transmission of results.

“Electronic transmission of results is a vital component of ensuring the authenticity and fairness of elections, and its abandonment would undermine the trust of the electorate, Nigerians and the international community in the electoral process.

“The use of technology in the transmission of election results has proven to be a valuable tool in reducing electoral fraud, promoting accountability, and delivering more accurate and timely results to the public. It enhances the transparency of the electoral process and minimizes the potential for manipulation or tampering with results at various stages.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to reconsider its proposal and uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in the Bayelsa State Governorship Election.

“We call on INEC to ensure that the electronic transmission of results is not only maintained but also improved upon to guarantee the credibility of the electoral process.

“As critical Stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we are committed to monitoring the upcoming Bayelsa State Governorship Election closely, and we will continue to advocate for transparency, fairness, and the highest standards of integrity in the electoral process.

“We call on all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, and the international community, to join us in safeguarding the integrity of this critical election.

“Finally, we urge the people of Bayelsa to rise and safeguard democracy, and avoid the a rape of our democracy.”