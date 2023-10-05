Barcelona confirm injury to Lewandowski, could miss El-Clasico

By Enitan Abdultawab

Barcelona have confirmed that striker Robert Lewandowski is injured and could be out for about three to four weeks.

The striker filed out with the rest of his teammates for the Porto clash but only lasted till the 34th minute after a rough tackle from Porto’s Fabio Cardoso in the 28th minute.

He seemed he could continue but was soon subbed off for Ferran Torres. At first, it only felt like a blow for the Polish didn’t go inside the dressing room but sat on the bench with the rest of the substitutes.

Now, further results have confirmed that the former Bayern Munchen man will be unavailable for about four weeks. He joins Frenkie De Jong, Raphinha, Pedri on the sidelines.

The 35-year-old will miss this weekend’s trip to Granada as well as Poland’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Moldova.

He is also going to miss the season’s first instalment of the El Clasico billed for 28th October.