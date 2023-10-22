Attack on Yahaya Bello handiwork of bandits dressed in military uniform – DHQ

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

…let the Police Investigate

…says if our men are involved, we will take action

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters on Sunday night said the Police should be allowed to carry out investigations into the alleged assassination attack on the governor of Kogi state at Kwali, near Abuja.

DHQ said the Kogi state government did not in anyway implicate the military in the assassination attempt saying it could be bandits dressed in military uniform.

Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau said it could be a case of unknown persons dressed in military uniform but urged patience to allow Police carry out investigation

He said, “Most bandits operate in military uniform. He (Kogi Statement) didn’t say military, so maybe we should allow investigation.

“I am sure police will constitute Investigation panel and if there is anything pointing to the military, I’m sure something will be done

“But for now, we should allow the police to do their own work.

“The man didn’t say military but that they used military uniform and we know people for whatever reason always use military uniform to perpetrate their criminal activities so he didn’t implicate us in any way.”