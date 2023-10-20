Atiku’s Affidavit: PDP yet to respond – Onoh

President Bola Tinubu’s former spokesman in the South East, Dr. Josef Onoh has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), nor Atiku’s media are yet to respond to the alleged names and certificate inconsistencies in the document and affidavit of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Onoh who was an Enugu state Gubernatorial Aspirant in the 2023 elections had on Tuesday accused the former Vice President of certificate forgeries and impersonation and for the inconsistencies in the primary, secondary, and tertiary certificates which Atiku parades.

Onoh particularly disclosed that the 18th August 1973 change of name Affidavit which Atiku brandishes was manufactured on a Saturday, contrary to working days which Nigerian courts use to issue such relevant documents. Also a lack of a deed poll document for his 1965 change of name as required by law.

He therefore branded Atiku as the ‘Harry Houdini’ of impersonation, adding that the former Vice President is also a ‘Cam Gerian’ parading fake affidavit and had no evidence to prove he was a Nigerian as at that period in question.

But unlike Atiku’s media aides who are quick to react, they are yet to react to the allegations; prompting tongues to wag that Onoh may be right in his allegations while Atiku could have been shocked at the discovery by his political foes.

Expectedly, reactions have trailed the allegations on the PDP presidential candidate, who recently dragged President Tinubu to the Chicago State University (CSU) to verify the President’s tendered certificates.

An online user, Hoelu John said that Atiku’s revelations came as a result of the former Vice President’s attacks on President Tinubu. He said “As you have exposed Jagaban, we are going to expose you too, Atiku. If Tinubu won’t be president then you also won’t be president. Let Obi take it.”

Mr. Oluwole Owolabi said “Atiku is totally fake and should be rebuked without any hesitation; Affidavit that was procured on Saturday is obviously fake. Where are Dele and Phrank to offer us explanations for clarity’s sake?”

James Roselyn said “Because Atiku exposed all their hidden atrocities, they are trying to crucify Atiku, there’s God oh. Atiku is clean.”

A Facebook user however said that one of the problems President Tinubu has is the inefficiency of his appointed aides, noting that even without an appointment, Onoh has been more effective than all the presidential media aides.

In a development after Onoh’s allegation against Atiku, in an earlier publication also attacked his service history while serving in the Nigerian immigration as he alleged it will proof he wasn’t a nigerian. The Nigeria immigration Service said that it can no longer lay hands on the documents of Atiku who retired in the NCS as a Deputy Comptroller General, before joining partisan politics.

Atiku joined the Customs Service in 1969 after completing his Diploma in Law programme at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He retired in controversial circumstances in April 1989 after 20 years, rising to the position of Deputy Director of Customs, which is the equivalent of Deputy Comptroller-General.

Investigations at the Customs offices in Abuja and Lagos however revealed that the organization the former Vice President served for 20 years cannot trace his file in the archives.

A senior official of the organization who pleaded anonymity said the leadership of NCS had made efforts in the past to get the service records of the PDP presidential candidate without any success.

“We have done everything to get former Vice President Atiku’s record of service without any success. He left the service in 1989 when the Headquarters was in Lagos. Some staff files could not be found in Lagos when the headquarters was moving to Abuja due to either poor archiving and record-keeping or deliberate lifting of the files.

“At the moment, the Customs Service can only trace files of those that joined the service in the early 1990s. We don’t have anything in our records on employees of the generation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,” the senior Customs officer was quoted to have said.