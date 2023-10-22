Aston Villa vs West Ham: Emery expects ‘difficult’ match against ‘improving’ Hammers side

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has said his side will face an improving West Ham on Sunday in the English Premier League.

According to the former Arsenal manager, West Ham are adjusting their game this season.

He explained, “It will be a very difficult match. I respect West Ham a lot – the players, the club, David Moyes.

“They are being very strong defensively, committed defensively. Their structure is very, very strong and it’s always difficult to beat them.

“This year they are playing keeping ball possession better than last year. They are playing comfortably and feeling confident. They are playing better than last year.

“I analysed them and it’s going to be a very difficult match because they are two points behind us. Last year, they struggled a bit in the Premier League but they were successful in Europe winning the Conference League.

“This year they are one step ahead, trying to get a top ten position.”

