As Nigeria celebrates 63 years of nationhood

By Kenny D. Okotie

October 1, 2023 will see our dearly beloved country, Nigeria attaining 63 years of nationhood. Nigeria, being the seventh largest country in the world is a complex multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious society with about 34 million hectares of landmass with a population of over 200 million., It is indeed, a very diverse entity., But very unfortunately, Nigeria has not managed her diversity maximally.

If it were so, then it had no business being referred to, as a third world country. Because there is strength and unity in diversity, countries which hitherto have similar geographical attributes and realising the significance of this, have considerably advanced in all areas of ramifications.|Nigeria, located in the West African sub-region in the African continent is majorly peopled by the Hausas/Fulanis in the North, Yorubas in the West, Ibos in the East and a host of other indigenous tribes in the South. Nigeria is being refereed to as the giant of Africa.

But in actuality and reality, we are not, but would soon get there, if and only if the present administration of President Bola Tinubu deviates from the numerous misfortunes of our past leaders who unfortunately, knowingly or unknowingly had plunged this great country into a bottomless abyss where majority of our people are destitutes and despondents. At the moment, due to a combination of factors, the universal suffrage of Nigerians is unrealistically unbearable.

Suffice to say, the blame game must not be heaped on the present administration who are barely less than 6 months, despite the removal of fuel subsidy, which of course, was not reflected in the 2023 budget by his predecessor. A critical analysis from where we are coming since all these sundry years would reveal that our FOUNDATION IS FAULTY! And thus, nothing good and meaningful would ever emanate from this. We are doomed and cursed to traverse in circles. Surprised? What is foundation?

The Holy Bible in Psalm 11:3 says “If the Foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?” Therefore, the foundation is the basis or groundwork of anything. Moreso, it is the morale base both religion and society. Any structure built on a faulty foundation will collapse eventually., The foundation of any society, organisation or nation are ultimately the values, peoples, ethics and culture on which it is built. Apparently, a nation whose foundation is destroyed would operate in wickedness, violence, bad leadership, idolatry, occultism, hatred for one another, religious bigotry, ethnic chauvinism and a host of others as can be exemplified and seen from our present day to day living in this supposedly 21st century.

Across the entire length and breadth of this great country, the symptoms of all the negative vices such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, ritual killing, ethnicity, religiousity, wickedness, elitism are all but similar. However, very unfortunately, if we walk back memory lane, one discovers that our forefathers, our heroes past, meant well for this country. For example, in 1956, the first Mayor in Enugu was a Fulani man by the name of Mallam Umaru Altine. He was not appointed but elected twice as a Mayor. What does this tell you.

It means the Ibos who were largely inhabiting Enugu voted for him twice to become Mayor not minding his tribe or being an Hausa man. Another past scenario is this. Legendary Obafemi Awolowo led the campaign for Ernest Ikoli, an Ijaw man who defeated Chief Akinsanya in an election in Lagos. Nnamdi Azikiwe led the NCNC to a clean sweep of legislative seats in Lagos. Yet another one from the good old Nigeria of yonder years. In 1957, an Ibo man, Felix Okonkwo was a special member of the Northern House of Chiefs in Kano, an Hausa enclave.

Can these things replicate themselves now? It was Selwyn Duke who said “the further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” Often times, I have been vilified and maligned unjustifiably because of my kingdom realities, truism and unrelenting lone voice in the wilderness of Nigeria. And as such, we live in a perilous time, where intelligent people are being silenced in order for stupid people (irrespective of money) not to be offended. We, Nigerians are the architects of our misfortunes because of that inherent hatred we possess and exhibit despite our false appearances. God sees only the heart!

My Uncle, Sam Amuka Pemu had a column in Daily Times in the 60s and 70s, he was writing under the name “Sad Sam”. One wonders what he will be named now in this present day Nigeria. Because of the removal of fuel subsidy, majority of Nigerians are going through very severe excruciating pains at the moment excluding the politicians and their cronies. It is as if everything has come to a stand still whether you are educated or not.

Very unfortunately too, the so called palliatives of the Federal Government and State governments are not in actual sense getting to the most vulnerable, the more populated poor masses because they are being hijacked by those assigned for its distribution. Therefore, we are inadvertently, back to square one. At a time like this, Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion must and should be their brother’s keepers. When God blesses you, look for a willing soul to touch, to uplift and put smiles and hope on their faces. For it pleases God, the owner of the universe.

Mind you, if you don’t build those around you, one day they would grow without you! Nigerians should please show and exhibit unconditional love towards one another irrespective of who you are or where you come from or your religion, as we, as a people would triumph over this phase of our lives. In biology, it is what is called metamorphosis!

One very painful truth is that there is no way the government can completely subsidise fuel products with the attendant lean resources begging for too many needs on her shoulders. Be it the decaying infrastructure, healthcare, education, epelptic power supply in this age and time where the world is acclaimed to be a global village. It is often said that “Happiness is not found in possession, but in experience and relationships.

We are blissfully ignorant of so many truths that ought to help in diffusing the utmost tension of our present realities. Riches cannot profit us if we do not benefit others. Therefore, every man must labour to be a blessing to that place where the providence of God cast him.

Whilst we await what the government of President Ahmed Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress, APC, unveils as they mitigate through the arduous task for repositioning the damaged and battered economy of the nation in the coming months and ultimately years, we should all know that “Winds and Clouds of Tribulation are, in God’s Hands, designed to try us. God’\s work shall agree with his word, whether we see or not.

Furthermore, we may well trust God to provide for us, without our anxious, disquieting cares. We should not be weary in doing good, for, in due season,

In God’s time, we shall reap. Nonetheless, Nigerias Happy Independence Celebration!

