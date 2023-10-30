Army restates resolve to flush out kidnappers, armed robbers 

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, restated its resolve to flush out kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements from Ondo State.

Brig.-Gen.Muktar Adamu, the Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade in Ondo State, said this during the flag-off of a Field Training Exercise codenamed Exercise Still Water III, 2023 held in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the State.

Adamu, who was represented by Col. Jibril Garba, the Garrison Commander, explained that the exercise was carefully packaged and designed to checkmate all forms of crimes as the yuletide season approaches, and to simulate tactical operations.

According to him, the exercise is intended to be more extensive to include cyber warfare operations.

“The exercise will further identify criminal hideouts and project activities to clear kidnappers, armed robbers, drug peddlers, armed bandits, cultists, among others in the Area Of Responsibility (AOR).

“I, therefore, call on all criminal elements operating in 32 Artillery Brigade area of responsibility to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Adamu appealed to other security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders to assist the military with relevant and credible information of security concerns in order to make the state safe.

” We are inviting our sister security agencies to participate fully in the exercise in order to enhance the existing collaboration among us.

“As we are in the ’ember months’ which attracts increased criminal activities, it is necessary to set in motion different avenues to checkmate and stop the rise in criminal activities within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“This can only be achieved when troops are actively set up and prepared in time to face any threat which may rise in the course of their duties,” he said.

The commander also expressed hope that the exercise would create a conducive environment where everyone in its AOR would feel free to move without fear of harassment, threat or intimidation from criminals.

Speaking at the programme, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who appreciated the activities of security agencies in the state, said that the government would continue to support the Nigerian army and others.

Akeredolu, represented by Mr Ade Adeleye, Special Adviser to the governor on security matters, said that the synergy between the security agencies had been successfully demonstrated times without number in several Joint-Clearance Operations in various parts of the state.

” Together, we must dream of a better and safer Nigeria. We must be ready to roll up our sleeves to do our best in order to bequeath to our children a future that is assured and safe comparable to any developed country in the other parts of the world,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other security agencies that participated in Exercise Still Water III include FRSC, NSCDC, DSS, NDLEA, Amotekun, and the Police.

Dignitaries at the event include Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the Olowo of Owo; Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin, the Owa Ale of Ikareland, among others.