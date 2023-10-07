Ariana Grande settle divorce with Dalton Gomez in Los Angeles court

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have settled their divorce in a Los Angeles Court, after the duo filed for divorce last month.

According to report, a source exclusively told Page Six of the amicable settlement.

Court records show the settlement was filed on Friday.

“Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything,” the source is quoted to have said.

The date of separation in the divorce filing was Feb. 20, but the couple didn’t file for divorce until last month.

A source further said of the pair, “They have a strong mutual respect for each other.”