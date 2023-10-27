APSS appoints Moghalu as BOD chair

Professor Kingsley Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Presidential Candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors of the Africa Private Sector Summit, APSS.

The body is a pan-African, private sector-led non-profit organization that promotes trade and investment in Africa and is headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

Announcing Moghalu’s appointment, Mr Judson Wendell Addy, founder and outgoing Chairman of APSS, said Moghalu’s “international leadership experience, credibility, and networks will help advance the goals of APSS, as we proceed with the roll-out of the draft charter on private sector development, rights and protection of the environment in Africa [Private Sector Bill of Rights], across all of Africa’s five geographic regions plus diaspora.”

He said the objective is “to strengthen the private sector in African countries, attract increased business investment to the continent, and make strong contributions to enable the private sector to actively drive implementation of the Regional Economic Communities (RECs] and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocols in collaboration with the Pan Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI), the Africa Busines Council (AfBC) and other stakeholders.”

Accepting his appointment, Moghalu said he is honoured to have been invited to chair the Board of APSS, promising that he would “work hard with African companies, and other stakeholders including governments and international organizations to advance the critical role of the private sector in the structural transformation of African economies in the context of Africa’s economic integration and African Union’s Agenda 2063, our collective journey to the Africa we want.”