Appeal Court Judgment A Temporary Setback, We will be back – Senator Mwadkwon

Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon, has assured the people of Plateau State, especially supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Plateau North that he will return to the Senate within the next 90 days.

Senator Mwadkwon, who was the Senate Minority Leader until the last Sunday Appeal Court judgment, nullifying his election and ordering for a fresh election within 90 days, said he was sure of winning his seat back even if the rerun election is conducted tomorrow.

Speaking with some PDP leaders in the Plateau North Senatorial District today, he said even though the judgement clearly stood against logic and legal precedents, he had no option than to accept it and prepare for the rerun election as ordered by the court.

Senator Mwadkwon called on the people of Plateau State, particularly PDP supporters to remain calm, with assurance that those they willingly elected will serve their terms and deliver their electoral promises.

“The people of Plateau North gave us their mandate to represent them and it was done through a free, fair and credible election. This, the Appeal Court did not also fault.

“For me and the supporters of our party, the PDP, the judgement of the court, ordering a rerun election in which all political parties should participate is just a way for the people to reaffirm the mandate they freely gave us and I am confident they will do it again and again,” he said.