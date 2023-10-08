API disassociates institute from OPEANS ‘BOSIET certification

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has said that the institute did not grant any certification or approval to Opeans Nigeria Limited for conducting the Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET).

This was made known by the API’s legal team, from Banwo & Ighodalo law firm, noting that Opeans Nigeria Limited has no affiliation with API and that the BOSIET certificates being issued by Opeans Nigeria Limited are not approved by the Institute.

According to the legal team, our client disassociated their firm during a lawsuit (HOR/9/2023) filed at the Delta State High Court against Opeans Nigeria Limited, API, Veriforce Limited Liability Company, and the Attorney-General of Delta State.



Recall that Opeans Nigeria Limited, a training provider with centers in Port Harcourt and Warri