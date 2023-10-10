APC ‘ll rule Benue for a long time — Gov Alia

Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has declared that his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, would rule the state for a long time.

The Governor who made the declaration while addressing the Expanded Executive meeting of the party, held at the APC Secretariat in Makurdi said the “party has come to stay as the ruling party in the state.”

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the Governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Paul Biam said as leader of the party he was working hard to ensure that the people of the state enjoyed the dividends of democracy.

The Governor was quoted as saying that

“as the leader of the party in the state, he is poised to do everything possible to ensure the party and the entire Benue people enjoy the benefits of the hard work they had put in, which led to his emergence as the governor of the state, and that his good works will surely endear the people the more.”

“He also called for more synergy between the government and the party leadership in the state, to enable his administration deliver the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

“The Governor assured that his administration will not fail the party, promising to make the party proud by addressing the yearnings and aspirations of the masses, adding that the goodwill the people of the state gave to him and the party was massive, hence he must not disappoint.

“He reiterated his desire to lead APC to victory all the way, all the times.”

In his response, the State Chairman of the APC, Austin Agada pledged the readiness of the party to support the efforts of the Governor to reposition the state.

He urge all APC Local Government party chairmen in the state to always attend functions organised by the government or for the governor to show solidarity.