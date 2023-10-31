APC council expresses confidence in Gbajabiamila’s integrity

Gbajabiamila

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has described the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, as a man of integrity and long-standing excellence.

The statement came following a media report alleging that Gbajabiamila is selling appointment slots to the highest bidders, most times denying the president’s choice of opportunity to be appointed.

In a statement by the National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade dismissed the allegation as “spurious and unfounded.”

Bamigbade said the former Speaker House of Representatives has over the decades distinguished himself as a man of honour and without blemish.

According to him, “The allegation is the handiwork of desperate politicians who want to pitch the Chief of Staff against the President. These people should desist from the campaign of calumny.

“The accusation against Gbajabiamila can best be described as childish and an outburst of desperate politicians who want to cause a crisis where none exists.

“As one of the longest-serving members of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila has distinguished himself as a man of honour and verifiable integrity.

“It’s also heart-warming to note that Mr. President, knowing the personality of his Chief of Staff has equally passed a vote of confidence in him.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to ignore the allegation and treat it like a tissue of lie that it is.”