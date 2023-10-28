Anuli Ajagu’s ‘Praise Party’ goes to cinema

By Benjamin Njoku

Brampton Productions, in collaboration with RevAnuli Inc., is set for its cinematic debut with ‘Praise Party’, an exciting family-friendly Nollywood film, billed to hit the cinemas next month.

Premiering in Lagos on November 5 2023, the star studded flick will hit the cinemas nationwide, on November 10, 2023.It stars the likes of Kunle Remi, Keppy Ekpenyong, Eberechukwu Bayray Nwizu, Tina Mba, Sola Fosudu, Chioma Nwosu, Arinze Okonkwo, amongst others.

Written and produced by Canadian- based filmmaker, Anuli Ajagu, CEO, Brampton Productions, the movie was directed by Obi Martins, a US-based thespian. It illustrates the dynamics of mental and emotional trauma.

Set in Nigeria, the movie also highlights the importance of community, seeking professional help, and how taking responsibility, counselling, faith, courage and forgiveness can be therapeutic; bringing healing and restoration to hurting souls.

‘Praise Party’ explores the complex dynamics of Tobe Thompson’s narcissistic behaviour towards his wife, Zara Thompson, and brings to the fore, the influence of unresolved childhood trauma, privilege, and injustice. Zara’s character endures extreme emotional abuse and social stigma resulting from marital breakdown and infertility. Through this compelling narrative, the film sheds light on real life issues that many African families experience, but often sweep under the carpet. Combining elements of drama and psychological thriller, ‘Praise Party’ hopes to offer a thought-provoking, breathtaking cinematic experience.