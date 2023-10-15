Antenna Crew Records debuts, set to discover, nurture new stars

By Ayo Onikoyi

A Nigerian music label, Antenna Crew Records, has reiterated its commitment to budding talents in Nigeria, with intent to nurture a new generation of musical geniuses in the industry.

The dynamic music record label, according to its owner, Bolaji Bayo Habeeb, offers a fresh perspective and vibrant energy to the music industry, stressing that they are out to make a name for the brand as a hub for emerging talent and cutting-edge music.

He said, “Driven by passion for music and a belief in the power of artistic expression, Antenna Crew Records is committed to discovering and nurturing the next generation of musical trailblazers. The label prides itself on its ability to identify unique voices and innovative sounds across a wide range of genres; Afro, Hip Hop, Drill Rap and more. By providing a platform for these talented artists, we aim to amplify their voices and connect them with a global audience.

“One of the distinguishing features of Antenna Crew Records is its artiste-centric approach. The label understands the importance of empowering artistes and allowing them to maintain their artistic integrity. From the moment an artiste joins the label, our experienced hands work closely with them to cultivate their talent, refine their sound and develop their brand. We also provide guidance in areas such as songwriting, production, marketing, and live performances, ensuring that each artist receives comprehensive support to maximise their potential.

“Antenna Crew Records also embraces the latest technological advancements and digital strategies to promote its artistes and engage with fans. With a strong focus on social media, streaming platforms, and digital marketing campaigns, the label leverages these tools to create buzz, build a loyal fanbase, and expand the reach of its artistes’ music.

“As a new and forward-thinking record label, the label is poised to make waves in the industry, disrupt conventional norms, and shape the future of music. With its passion for innovation, dedication to artiste development and commitment to social impact, Antenna Crew Records is poised to establish itself as a major force in the music industry, championing fresh talent and pushing boundaries along the way”.

Originally from Iwo town in Osun state, Nigeria, Habeeb grew up in Port Harcourt. He studied Agricultural and Environmental Engineering at the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering. He also owns a boutique and clothing line business.