Anglican Bishop to Judiciary: Avoid situations that’ll make masses criticize your judgments

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anglican Bishop of Ihiala Diocese in Anambra State, Right Reverend Israel Okoye has cautioned Judges against abusing their oath of office, advising them to always avoid situations that would make masses criticize their judgments.

The Bishop, who spoke while presenting his charge at the synod of the Diocese at Saint Stephen’s Diocesan Church Centre Ihiala, said courts were established to enable the people seek justice and warned against politicizing the judiciary and scandalizing the Judges.

“Nigerian Judges should avoid things capable of making the masses to frequently either reject or criticize their judgements publicly. Judges should always abide by the oath they took,” he said..

He also urged those in leadership positions to desist from the manipulation and intimidation of the populace, reminding them of the need to always make policies that would improve the living standards of the people.

He lamented the high rate of oil theft in Nigeria which, he said, is badly affecting the economy and called on the federal government to find a way of dealing with the situation.

Specifically, the Anglican prelate made a strong case for the revamping of the nation’s refineries for optimum results.

He commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for all his giant strides in the state, especially the free education policy of his administration which would enable indigent people to acquire sound education.

The Dean, Church of Nigeria; His Grace, Blessing Enyindah who led other Bishops to the synod, commended the Diocese for its efforts and growth, describing synods as important for the growth of the Church.