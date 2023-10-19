ANAN President calls for public sector accountability, transparency

L-R: Executive Governor Sokoto State (Alh Dr Ahmad Aliyu), Executive Governor of Kebbi State (Com. Dr Nasir Idris), President ANAN (Dr James Neminebor) and CEO ANAN (Dr Kayode Fasua) at the 5th Session of ANAN Mandatory Contract Profession Development program held in Kebbi State on 16 – 18 October 2023

The President and Chairman of Council, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr. James Ekerare Neminebor has advocated strengthened institutional frameworks in public financial management in plugging financial leakages.

He said this on Tuesday at the 5th Session of ANAN Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme in Kebbi State.



The President noted that the series of public reforms in financial management systems designed by the government require enhanced institutional frameworks in boosting fiscal discipline, transparency and accountability in the management of public finances.



Dr. Neminebor explained that the 5th session MCPD themed, “Changes and Advances in Public Sector Accounting” was designed to enhance the capacity of accountants as financial gatekeepers to attune with the changing landscape of the public sector for optimal service delivery.



The Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris while declaring the programme open enjoined accountants’ to always work with ethical responsibility in ensuring maximal productivity and sustainability of public sector organizations.

Further, the Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto (a Fellow of ANAN) who was a special guest at the occasion charged accountants to always work conscientiously as professionals in upholding the values and integrity of the profession.

ANAN Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kayode Olushola Fasua in his remarks lauded efforts of the Kebbi State Governor in ensuring fiscal discipline and good management which he said are well manifested in the improved quality of citizens’ lives and infrastructural development in the State.

The ceremony had in attendance the Executive Governors of Kebbi and Sokoto state, Deputy Governor of Kebbi state, the SSG, HOS, Commissioners and functionaries of the two states.