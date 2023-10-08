ANAMBRA: Rev Fr, two other hostages rescued

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police command-led Forward Operating Base, FOB, comprising military and paramilitary services, have rescued a Reverend Father and two other hostages held in insurgents’ camp at Ogbunka, Orumba South Local Government Area.

The abducted persons were rescued unhurt.

The operation, which was supported by the Police Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, led to the wrecking of the insurgents’ camp and arrest of three suspected kidnappers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said nine vehicles and three pump action guns were recovered during the operation.

Ikenga, who also said stolen camouflage uniforms, Biafra flag, several handsets, flash drives and sim cards were other items discovered, added that the items would aid in comprehensive investigation and prosecution.