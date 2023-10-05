Anambra-Kogi Federal Road: Aniekwe tasks FG on quick rehabilitation

The member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Hon. Peter Aniekwe, in the House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi to urgently facilitate the rehabilitation of the Otuocha Anam Nzam-Innoma Iheaka-Ibaji Ajegwu Federal road in view to alleviate plights of commuters plying the road.

Aniekwe in a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives highlighted the dilapidated state of the road, emphasizing its significance as a strategic link between Anambra and Kogi States, and its importance in the nation’s agricultural sector.

Hon. Aniekwe noted that the Otuocha-Anam-Nzam-Inoma-Iheaka-Ibaji-Odulu-Ajegwu Federal road, spanning 88 kilometres to Lokoja, serves as the shortest route from the South-East to Abuja and other Northern States, “due to lack of funds, rehabilitation of this road was halted, leaving it in a deplorable condition. This neglect has not only impacted negatively on the commuters but also gave room for insecurity, armed robbery, kidnappings and pose a serious threat to lives of those traveling along the route.”

Aniekwe pointed out that over 25 communities in Anambra and Kogi States are directly affected by the poor state of the road. These communities, predominantly agrarian, contribute significantly to the nation’s agricultural sector. This adversely affect about 80 percent of agricultural produce, leading to potential wastage and economic losses, especially with the present rainy season.

The resolutions passed House of Representatives, urged the Federal Ministry of Works to collaborate with the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to commence immediate rehabilitation efforts on the road. Furthermore, the Committee on Legislative Compliance has been mandated to ensure strict adherence to this resolution.

This development is a ray of hope for the communities and commuters who ply the road on daily basis. The efforts to restore the road to its full functionality and safety are set in motion. The rehabilitation of the Otuocha-Anam-Nzam-Inoma-Iheaka-Ibaji-Odulu-Ajegwu Federal Road is expected to alleviate the economic challenges faced by the people and foster regional development.