AmuwoGames 2023 unveils ambitious plans in riveting Press Conference

Excitement filled the room during the recent press conference at the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Secretariat, where AmuwoGames 2023 unveiled its ambitious plans.

This event gave attendees a captivating preview of what promises to be a thrilling and impactful sports festival.

During the conference, Chief Organizer, Oluwaseun Ayeni, shared the event’s inclusive vision. AmuwoGames 2023 aspires to promote physical health and well-being, empower youth through sports, ensure inclusivity for all community members, and introduce community-centric initiatives.

Central to the event is the “SAY NO TO DRUGS” campaign, emphasizing a drug-free lifestyle through the motivational power of sports.

This campaign is set to raise awareness and provide critical resources to combat substance abuse in the community.

Acknowledgments were extended to sponsors and partners integral to the event’s success, including Smoov Chapman, Nirvana Water, Golden Penny Foods, Alek Pharmacy, and Lanre Shittu Motors.

The press conference featured an interactive Q&A session where the press and attendees engaged in a deeper exploration of the event’s intricacies.

Detailed and insightful responses were provided by organizers and the Local Government Chairman, Engr (Dr.) Valentine Buraimoh.

Committee Member Eva Etese, in closing remarks, underscored the event’s commitment to making a positive impact on the community through a series of impactful initiatives.

Local Government Chairman, Engr (Dr.) Valentine Buraimoh, expressed the significance of AmuwoGames in maintaining community fitness.

He highlighted the “SAY NO TO DRUGS” campaign, particularly concerning the youth.

Engr Buraimoh also recognized the event’s reputation for discovering new talents and its status as the preeminent grassroots sports festival in Nigeria and possibly Africa.

The press conference concluded with a networking session, providing attendees a platform for informal discussions, interviews, and valuable networking opportunities.