Amina, our first lady, By Emeka Obasi

Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello is the only Nigerian whose dad was Head of State, mother First Lady, husband Governor, Father – in – law Double Excellency and dad’s course mates, military rulers. That is not why I am praising her here.

Prof. Hippolite Amadi, won the 2023 Nigerian Prize for Science, recently. The Visiting Professor of Medical Engineering and Technology, Imperial College, London let me into the world of Amina through his appearance on Arise News.

Amadi’s efforts led to innovation in Non -invasive Neonatal Ventilator (NIV), Oxygen Splitter System and Oxygen Delivery Bladder System, all dependent on solar energy. The result is that more babies are springing up in areas where death welcomed them into existence.

Amina is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist. She was the First Lady of Niger State for eight years, from May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023. There are First Ladies who are more interested in sharing Aso ebi. Some watch as their husbands empower people with wheel barrows. Many only walk the Red Carpet.

The immediate past First Lady of Niger State stood out. While some of her colleagues traveled out of the country to shop in the best jewelry stores, she carried her job as a doctor, on her head. That was how she came across Amadi, in Addis Ababa.

The professor was at the African House to discuss what he knew how to do best – Saving the lives of babies. The doctor was all ears. How excited she was to hear that the expert was a Nigerian. ‘ You must come to Minna’, she pleaded.

Amadi landed in the Niger State capital. It was straight to work. The First Lady was already empowering humanity through her Arise Foundation. She built a Women’s Development Centre in Kontangora, devoted to Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) patients. Those down with breast and cervical cancer were not left out.

Medical Engineering reduced infant mortality from 90 percent to 4 percent. Many in her country may not know that Amina received global recognition through UNICEF. While some First Ladies were wasting lives by keeping quiet while their husbands unleashed thugs on voters, the woman in Minna was saving lives.

She is the daughter of Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar. Her mother, Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, was Solicitor General, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice and Chief Judge of Niger State. Married to Abubakar Sani Bello, immediate past governor of Niger State, the father – in – law, Col. Sani Bello, was military governor of Kano State and later Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Generals Ibrahim Babangida, Sani Abacha and Abdusalami Abubakar, were her father-law’s coursemates at the Nigerian Military Training College ( NMTC) in 1962. As a Second Lieutenant in 1966, Sani Bello was Army Aide de Camp to General Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi.

Before her elevation, Justice Fati Abubakar was one of the 113 nominated members of the 564-member Constituent Assembly, inaugurated by Babangida on May 11, 1988. That body, chaired by Justice Anthony Aniagolu, produced a bunch of Third and Fourth Republic governors.

Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Felix Ibru, Moses Adasu, Clement Ebri, Shaaba Lafiagi, Segun Osoba, Bamidele Olumilua, Peter Odili, Lam Adesina and Aliyu Wamakko were there with Umaru Yar’adua who would rise to the position of president. Deputy Secretary, Ama Pepple, became the first Woman Head of Service of the Federation.

Amina was born in affluence but it never got into her head. She is a product of Federal Government College, Bakori. Her mother finished Higher School at Federal Government College, Sokoto after spending five years at Queen Elizabeth School, Ilorin. The former attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. The later graduated from the University of Ife (now OAU).

With Benin City as birth place, this probably explains Amina’s ability to deal with Nigerians from diverse backgrounds. Justice Fati Abubakar, as First Lady of Nigeria, faced her profession squarely. As First Lady of Niger State, her daughter still did Ward rounds in Minna.

While I eulogize Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, I must let her know that more is expected of the General Abdusalami Abubakar National Peace Committee. He should move his members to trouble spots before elections. If we had him in Lagos with Ochiagha Ebitu Ukiwe and Gen. Buba Marwa, perhaps lives would have been saved.

The first time I saw Gen. Abubakar was in 1986, during my National Youth service Passing Out Parade in Ikeja. As Commander, 9 Brigade Ikeja, he stood beside Governor Gbolahan Mudashiru. In 1990, I saw him receive Super Eagles at the Lagos Airport, on arrival from Algeria.

I met him again at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos in 2009 as he sat with Gen. Muhammadu Buhari waiting for other guests when Prof. Tam David West launched his book on PMB. Gen. Zamani Lekwot was also there.

I wish the Peace Committee organised a soccer match between the All Progressives Congress and Labour Party in Lagos during the last elections. It would have doused tension. I know the general was in goal for Provincial Secondary School, Bida whiile Block Buster, Babangida defended, with Muhammadu Magoro as skipper.

The peace Committee should go to Imo, visit Bayelsa and prepare for Edo, Kogi and Ondo. I still believe football can be used to settle scores while thugs are calmed down. Gen. Abibakar’s daughter is saving lives. Baba should make thugs spare lives.

I salute Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello. She is far from Grace Mugabe, the Gucci Grace of Zimbabwe. The Gynaecologist’s wardrobe is not anything near Imelda Marcos’ 2,700 pairs of shoes. Maybe, she should set up another foundation to educate globetrotting First Ladies.