Ambassador Olonisakin gets a rousing celebration in Cameroon

In recognition of his exemplary leadership and excellent diligence in serving his fatherland, the Nigeria High Commission has honoured Ambassador Abayomi Olonisakin who served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Cameroon with a Cocktail event to end his duty of tour in Cameroon.

The outgoing Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon was regarded as a team leader and ultimately bequeathed a laudable legacy to Nigerians in Cameroon which, in turn, organized a send-forth ceremony in his honour.



The send-forth ceremony included a remarkable speech by the Ambassador, goodwill messages from Home base officers, Nigerian Community and invited guests, held at the residence of the Nigeria High Commission Yaounde, on Wednesday, 25th October, 2023.

At the event, Representative of the Cameroon Minister of Foreign Affairs, Members of the Diplomatic Corps in Cameroon, Representative of the Consul General of Nigeria, Buea, Home based and local staff of the Nigeria High Commission and Defense Section, members of the Nigerian Community, Eze Gburu Gburu of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of Cameroon, Eze Jonathan Onyengubor, UBA Cameroon and Asky converged to celebrate Olonisaki good legacy, pay glowing tributes and bid him farewell. It was such an exhilarating experience.

In his speech, Olonisakin acknowledged former president Muhammadu Buhari for being chosen worthy to serve as Ambassador after retiring as Chief of Defense Staff in Nigeria. The Ambassador equally eulogised the current President Bola Tinubu for allowing him to be part of the new government as an Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude to the Almighty God that I make this speech today on the occasion of the send-forth dinner organized in my honour,” said Olonisakin.

He continued: “Right from the moment I was informed that I had been appointed High Commissioner, I knew I had to create the purpose within me to be dedicated, loyal and committed to making a difference in whatever task am given to undertake all towards the service of our fatherland.”

“I want to use this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to His Excellency, the former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who found me worthy and appointed me the Chief of Defense Staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and to His Excellency, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for granting me the honour to serve in his Administration.”

“this speech will not be complete without applauding the excellent working relationship I had with the government of Cameroon. On this note, I will like to most sincerely appreciate His Excellency, the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya for accepting Nigeria’s request for me to serve in this capacity in the Republic of Cameroon as well as the great honour accorded me with the award of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour of the Republic of Cameroon. “

“I will not end this speech without reminding you that Cameroon – Nigeria relations is currently enjoying an unprecedented peak, I therefore urge the over 4 Million Nigerians in Cameroon to remain steadfast and be law abiding so as to sustain the existing cordial relations enjoyed by both countries. Finally, I would like to sincerely appreciate all those who organized this befitting occasion. It is indeed both a sad and a joyous event for me. “

Meanwhile, Cameroon President, Paul Biya has coveted Ambassador Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin rank of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour, appreciating the departing envoy for exceptionally lifting the long-standing diplomatic ties between Cameroon and Nigeria several notches higher.

Olonisakin was decorated at a state dinner organised by the Minister of External Relations, Minister Jejeune Mbella Mbella, on behalf of President Paul Biya.

In his citation, Olonisakin, Nigeria’s former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was said to have worked assiduously to brighten and strengthen the cordial and excellent bilateral relationship existing between Cameroon and Nigeria.