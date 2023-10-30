Alleged Cyber Crime: Court adjourns Naira Marley’s case

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday further adjourned until November 13 and 30, a continuation of the trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, a.k.a. Naira Marley, charged with cybercrime.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the case following the defendant’s absence from court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the defendant on charges bordering on cybercrime.

The anti-graft agency preferred the charges on May 14, 2019.

Naira Marley, who sang the popular song “Am I a yahoo Boy?”, was consequently arraigned on May 20, 2019, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but he pleaded not guilty.

The court had accordingly granted him bail of two million naira, with two sureties in like sum.

The trial has since commenced in the case and is still ongoing.

On Oct. 6, Justice Oweibo issued a warrant for the production of the defendant, following his absence from trial on the last date.

Oweibo’s order followed an application for a production warrant by the prosecution, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari.

NAN recalls that the police in Lagos detained Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, in connection with the death of Nigerian artiste, Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as “Mohbad”.

When the case was called on Monday, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN) informed the court that the defendant was still clearly absent from his trial, despite the court’s order for his production.

In response, the prosecutor told the court that although she had prayed to the court for a production warrant for the defendant, he was still absent.

“My lord, at the last adjourned date, we prayed for a production warrant, and the court granted same, however, the defendant is still not produced.

“We pray for a further date to follow up with the police,” she said.

The court consequently adjourned the case until November 13 and 30 for cintinuation of trial continuation.

According to the EFCC, the defendant committed the offences on different dates between November 26, 2018, and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

The commission alleged that Naira Marley and his accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud their victims.

It alleged that the defendant used a bank credit card issued to another person, in a bid to obtain fraudulent financial gains.

The EFCC also said that the defendant possessed counterfeit credit cards belonging to different people with the intent to defraud, which amounted to theft.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1), and 33(9) of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.