Alleged bias: Justices recuse themselves from case

By Innocent Anaba

JUSTICES in the Imo State and National Assembly Appeal Court sitting shifted to Lagos, have recused themselves from hearing the appeal by All Progressives Congress, APC, following petitions accusing them of bias.

APC counsel, Echezona Etiaba, SAN, had, at the resumed hearing of the penal, presented two petitions allegedly written by his clients, accusing the three-member panel of being compromised.

In the letter, which was read by the presiding Justice, the APC accused Damian Dodo, SAN, who they alleged to be counsel to one of the appellants of being the conduit to reach the panel headed by Justice Danjuma Mohammed, who is the presiding judge of Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal.

Other members of the panel are Justice Peter Affen from Yola Division and Justice Asmau’u Mainoma, who is one of the newly appointed Justices to the Court of Appeal.