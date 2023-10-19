Alaafin: EFCC invites kingmakers for questioning 

Stock photo

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, invited seven kingmakers in Oyo kingdom, over the investigation into bribery allegations.

The spokesperson of the commission, Mr. Dele Oyewale, while speaking with Vanguard, said two of the kingmakers, known as the ‘Oyomesi’ have honoured the invitation.

He said the others are due to appear before the commission within the week to answer questions related to the emergence of a new Alaafin.

The spokesperson, who confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation on the matter, did not give further details.

He said: “I can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation in that regard.”

“We did not apprehend any kingmaker, rather we invited them. We are expecting others within the week.”

Meanwhile, a virile report alleged that the anti-graft agency apprehended the kingmakers over bribery allegations.

The report added that the EFCC summoned the Oyo kingmakers following a petition by one of the candidates aspiring for the vacant stool.

According to the report, credible sources in the anti-graft identified the kingmakers invited as Basorun of Oyo town, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola; Agbaakin of Oyo town, High Chief Asimiyu Atanda; Samu of Oyo town, High Chief Lamidi Oyewale; Lagunna of Oyo town, High Wakilu Oyedepo; and Akinniku of Oyo town.

The report said it was gathered that the petitioner alleged that the kingmakers collected bribes running into millions of naira to favour a particular candidate, hence the decision of the EFCC to summon the kingmakers for questioning.

It would be recalled that the stool of the Alaafin of Oyo became vacant after the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in April last year.

For more than a year, a new Alaafin has not been named, and the selection process has been embroiled in a crisis.