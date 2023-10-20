Alaafin: EFCC invites kingmakers for questioning

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, invited seven kingmakers in Oyo Kingdom, over alleged bribery allegations.

The spokesperson of the commission, Dele Oyewale, in a chat with Vanguard, said two of the kingmakers, known as the ‘Oyomesi’, have honoured the invitation.

He said other kingmakers are due to appear before the commission within the week to answer questions related to the emergence of a new Alaafin.

The stool of the Alaafin of Oyo became vacant after the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in April last year.

However, spokesperson, who confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation on the matter, did not give further details.

Oyewale said: “I can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation in that regard.

“We did not apprehend any kingmaker, rather we invited them. We are expecting others within the week.”

Meanwhile, a virile report alleged that the anti-graft agency apprehended the kingmakers over bribery allegations.

The report added that the EFCC summoned the Oyo kingmakers following a petition by one of the candidates aspiring to the vacant stool.