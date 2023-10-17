Akpabio bears no ill-will against his colleagues, says aide

Senate President, Akpabio

…urges Sen. Abbo not to vent his frustrations on Senate President

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, has said, his principal, Senator Godswill Akpabio, habours no ill-will towards any of his distinguished colleagues.

He said this just as he rejected claims by Senator Elisha Abbo, that the Senate President influenced the judgment of the Court of Appeal sacking him from the Senate.

Eyiboh in a statement he issued, in Abuja, on Tuesday, expressed shock at the assertions of the former Adamawa North senator describing Abbo’s claims as “delinquent, provocative and unbecoming of a Distinguished Senator.”

The Senate President’s Spokesman said, “It is only a diseased and uninformed mind that will not believe that the outcome of any court proceeding is a function of the evaluation of facts and evidence within the province of the rule of law.

“It is uncharitable for Senator Abbo to pour his frustrations on Senator Akpabio or anyone else and his action betrays the bile he has for Senator Akpabio.

“Democracy is founded in the rule of law, so for anybody to accuse one of the strong agents of democracy and governance in the mould of Senator Godswill Akpabio, such an individual must be a monument of self-pity and his swansong a discordant escape from reality.”

He further explained that, “Senator Akpabio for emphasis has no ill-will towards any of his distinguished colleagues and as he has said in the past, the embers of the leadership election have been buried and replaced by the fraternal bond of nation building he shares with the overwhelming majority of senators.”

Recall that Senator Abbo had at a media briefing blamed the Senate President for his recent sack by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

He also alleged that there was a plot to remove three other All Progressives Congress,APC, Senators who worked against the emergence of Akpabio as Senate President during the election for principal officers in June.

Abbo specifically said, former Abia State Governor and now Senator, Orji Kalu, was next in line in the sack plot.