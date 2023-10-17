Akeredolu’s absence: PDP kicks as Police seal off secretariat

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

•Protesters give Ondo gov ultimatum to resume or resign

•Over 400 security operatives sealed off our secretariat —PDP

•Group fingers dep gov in protest against Akeredolu

•We drafted our men to maintain law and order —Police

•Akeredolu’s possible return to Germany for further treatment

By Dayo Johnson

THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, yesterday, staged a protest against the sealing off of its party secretariat, following a planned protest against the continued absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the state, after his return from medical vacation abroad.

Security operatives, comprising operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, the Department of State Security, DSS, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, laid siege to the PDP secretariat from 6.30am, yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that the sealing off of the party’s secretariat was sequel to a planned protest by PDP members, against the absence of the governor, since he returned to the country after his medical vacation abroad.

Despite the sealing of its secretariat, PDP members and leaders went ahead with the protest, asking Akeredolu to resume in the state or resign.

Since he returned from the medical vacation, the governor has remained in his Ibadan residence, where he is said to be receiving treatment.

It will be recalled that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the PDP have been engaging in war of words over alleged plans to instigate crisis, following the continued absence of Governor Akeredolu in the state.

While the APC said it uncovered plans by the opposition party to instigate crisis in the state to devalue the party, ahead of next year’s governorship election, the PDP dismissed the allegations.

Akeredolu missing in action —PDP

But faulting the disruption of the protest and the sealing off of its party secretariat, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kennedy Peretei, argued that Governor Akeredolu has not been seen in Ondo State since April this year.

Peretei said: “A combined team of Police, DSS men and Anti-cultists Unit of the Nigerian Police stormed the Ondo State PDP Secretariat with Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC, more than eight Hilux vehicles and nearly 400 men in all to seal off the secretariat to stall a PDP Youth Wing protest to demand the whereabouts of Governor Akeredolu.

“It took frantic efforts of members of the PDP State Working Committee before the secretariat gate was opened amidst serious tension and confrontation.

“Photojournalists were threatened to stop recording anything lest their cameras were smashed. But as the PDP youths forced themselves into the secretariat, proceeding on a street protest would amount to daring the trigger-happy police to do their worst.

“As much as the officers tried to stop the protest, they failed because the youths displayed their banners and placards to journalists who gained entrance into the secretariat.

“As we speak, the policemen are still in front of the secretariat with their vehicles. I want to use this medium to appeal to the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police and the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command to immediately withdraw their men from our secretariat.

“We cannot be intimidated by security agents who are paid with taxpayers’ money. We have the right to demand the whereabouts of the governor if he is missing in action.

“Early on Sunday, the APC spokesman in a fear-laden statement accused the PDP of instigating a crisis in Ondo State. We make bold to say that the presence of the security men is not unconnected with the APC’s fear of its shadow and their failure to get Akeredolu to come to Ondo State for the assignment he was elected for.

“Let it be known to all that we shall continue to demand for Akeredolu to resume or resign until either is achieved.”

Resume or resign, PDP youths tell Akeredolu

Addressing newsmen during the protest, the leader of the protesters, Akintade Tayo, said that the governor had been away from the state for 32 days after arriving in the country from his three-month medical vacation in Germany.

Tayo said: “And yet, we’ve been hearing of Akeredolu passing bills into law by proxy and this is what informed the protest by the youth wing of PDP in the state.

“We can no longer continue like this. We are the voice of the people; we are the voice of the masses.

“We are saying, Mr Governor must resume back to duty, he can no longer govern us by proxy, we can no longer be hearing that he’s one thing or the other when we’ve not sighted him. We know the governor we have, if he’s truly fit, we would have sighted him in the streets of Akure.

“The youth wing of the party is giving Mr Governor the next 24 hours to address the people of Ondo State and we are giving him three days ultimatum resume back to the state.

“We’ve been seeing a series of responses from the APC that the governor will join us in some days’ time. We are giving him three days ultimatum to address us and if he fails, the opposition party will occupy the streets of Akure and we will continue to demand that he either resumes or resign.”

Group accuses Deputy governor of complicity

Meanwhile, the Ondo Masses Solidarity Movement, MSM, has accused the embattled deputy governor of the state, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, of allegedly being behind the aborted protest.

MSM’s Coordinator, Ogunyemi Jeremiah, said the protest was meant to allegedly incite crisis in the state and derail the impeachment process of the deputy governor.

Jeremiah said: “Aiyedatiwa had been reaching out to opposition parties and youths to occupy the street of Akure and protest against the governor.

“We have it on good authority that the deputy governor instigated the protest and had already sponsored some youths to join the protest. A meeting was held at a hotel in Alagabaka, Akure last night where money was shared among the youths.

“As stakeholders in this state and voice of the masses, we condemn in strong terms, the activities of the embattled deputy governor. We are astonished by the actions of the deputy governor and his resolve to set the state on fire.

“We appreciate the security agencies for rising to the occasion. We are aware that the protest would have led to wanton destruction of properties and people’s lives.

“The planned protest was never in the interest of the masses. The masses are receiving their palliative and also enjoying thriving sales due to the regular payment of salaries and leave bonuses in the state.

“We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians and people of the state to warn the deputy governor to desist from attempts to set our dear state on fire. We should learn from history and guide against any act that will bring our state into jeopardy.

“We are convinced that this induced protest is not in the interest of the masses. We will not allow a group of people, who were motivated by money to interrupt the relative peace in the state.”

We drafted our men for law and order – Police

In its reaction, the Ondo Police Command said security operatives were drafted to the party secretariat to maintain law and order.

The spokesperson for the Command, Funmi Odunlami, said: “The intelligence unit of the police through underground findings reported that the cacophony of Protests being rang is with a singular aim of causing chaos in the state, which can further lead to the breakdown of law and order that will disrupt the activities of the good people of the state.

“The command will not fold her hands and allow the rights of others to be trampled on while upholding the people’s rights.”

Akeredolu’s possible return to Germany for further treatment

Meanwhile, speculations were rife in the state that Governor Akeredolu may soon return to Germany for further medical checkups.

A source told Vanguard in Akure that the governor may travel any moment from now for further medical checkups.

The source disclosed that “Governor Akeredolu may be travelling back to Germany to continue with his treatment.

“He’s expected back fully mid-next month. That’s when he will resume fully in the state.”

But refuting the speculations, an aide to the governor said Akeredolu is as fit as a fiddle and wouldn’t need travelling to Germany again.

The aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “This report about the governor not well enough to resume and that he may be flown back to Germany is planted to discredit the governor.

“It’s a blatant lie, the governor is back and only resting in Ibadan, and he’ll soon resume fully in the state.

“You know our election is nearer. Governor Akeredolu would shame all those who think he won’t be around during the electioneering. He will have a say in who succeeds him by the special grace of God.