Akeredolu’s Absence: PDP asks Ondo assembly to commence impeachment forthwith

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

—-Akeredolu hasn’t breach any aspect of constitution- Ondo Assembly replies

—- Ondo Dep gov “fled” Ondo

—- APC South / West youths stand with Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The opposition People’s Democratic Party, has asked the Ondo state House of Assembly to commence the impeachment process of governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for violating the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Recall that the party had asked the governor to either resume or resign following his absence in the state since he returned from his medical vacation Abroad.

The party had lenyed that the absence of the governor in the state since April this year, was affecting governance.

A statement issued in Akure, the state Publicity Secretary of the party Kennedy Peretei, said that “The time has come for the Ondo State House of Assembly to immediately begin the impeachment process of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN for violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“It is no longer news that Ondo State has been on auto-pilot for nearly six months, grounding all activities of the government due to the ill health of the Governor.

“Unfortunately, rather than tell the citizens the truth, most of Akeredolu’s handlers have resorted to insulting the sensibilities of the people by making a public show of their ignorance. The handling of Akeredolu’s condition by his aides has robbed the Governor of public sympathy.

” The Constitution envisaged that, it is possible for a State Governor to be ill or incapacitated as it is the case with Akeredolu now and therefore made safeguards.

“Section 193(2) states expressly that “the Governor of a state shall hold regular meetings with the Deputy Governor and all Commissioners of the Government of the State for the purposes of determine the general direction of policies of the state” amongst other provisions.

“When was the last time Akeredolu held a State Executive Council meeting? It is not a crime to be ill, but that will not be reason an entire state must be brought to her knees.

” The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Ondo State Chapter calls on the State Assembly to invoke sections 189(1) to cause a Medical Panel to be instituted to ascertain Akeredolu’s medical status and do the needful in the interest of the people of the state.

“Our party wishes to urge the Governor’s aides to stop ridiculing themselves by defending the indefensible and standing logic on its head.

**Akeredolu hasn’t breach any aspect of constitution – Ondo Assembly

But the state House of Assembly, has urged the people of the state to ignore the opposition party, noting that “it lacked knowledge of the duties of a Governor.

The Majority leader of the assembly, Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, said governor has been performing his constitutional duties and has not breached any aspect of the Constitution.

Ogunmolasuyi said the Assembly has noted ongoing developmental projects across the state including prompt payment of salaries and clearing of backlog of salary arrears.

According to him’ the PDP is not in the know whether the State Executive Council meeting held or not.

“The Governor is doing his duties. Everything is going on well in the state. We have met with the Governor and all those that want to meet with him.

“If the Governor is not doing what he supposed to do, we will question him. He has sign all bills brought before him. What we know is that the PDP is a dead party. They cannot stipulate the duties of a Governor.”

** APC South West youths stand with Aketi

Youth leaders of the APC in the Southwest zone have lambasted the opposition PDP, in Ondo state for seeking the resignation or impeachment of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking in Akure, the Southwest youth leader, Lawal Kolade, described the party in the state as confused and dying in the state as a result of electoral defeats they had suffered in recent years in the state due to the popularity of Akeredolu.

Lawal noted that there is no doubt that Akeredolu is well-loved by the people of Ondo State considering their massive electoral support and prayers during his trying time, pointing out that it is however illogical for the state chapter of the PDP to be calling for his resignation or impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

He said governance in Ondo State has not been negatively affected by the absence of the governor in the state, appealing to the people of the state to still exercise patience as the governor would come to the state in days time.

” The decision of Governor Akeredolu to seek rest and adjust normal work schedule to allow him fully recover is a testament to his human nature, reminding us that even leaders are not exempted from the trials of flesh and blood.

” We are optimistic that he will soon make a complete recovery and physically join us.

Lawal noted that governor Akeredolu’s administration has continued to show its unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare in the prompt payment of salaries and leave bonus, given palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, approving the employment of 1,000 health workers, nomination of the youthful Minister of state for youth, Ayo Olawande amongst others.

** Fears over whereabout of deputy gov, Aiyedatiwa

Reports had it that the embattled deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, might have fled the state.

Sources said that he had relocated to Abuja since members of the state assembly kick started his impeachment process.

Vanguard gathered that he decided to relocate to Abuja, to be able to scuttle plans by the assembly members to impeach him.

An aide to the deputy governor confided in vanguard that ” He has to relocate to Abuja, the seat of power, to be able to scuttle all the machinations of those that are desperate to impeach him.

” He needs to be in Abuja, to meet with those that will help him out. If he stays in Akure, he would’ve been sacked since.

” His relocation to Abuja, has really paid off. You can see that the peace committee members were sympathetic to his case hence the soft landing he was given.

Recall that the Special Assistant to Governor Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy , Dr Doyin Odebowale, has also queried the absence of the deputy governor in the state for weeks.

Odebowale said those demanding for the whereabouts of governor Akeredolu, should also be asking questions on the disappearance of the deputy governor.

According to him “Why are they not asking for the whereabouts of the deputy governor?. He has not been in Akure for weeks and he is not on medical leave.

The governor’s aides said that ” Aiyedatiwa has not been sent out of Akure on assignment. Forget about the process of impeachment and what have you. He is still the deputy governor and he has not been to that office. Why are they not asking for the whereabout of the deputy?.