Why Akeredolu is governing Ondo from Ibadan – Aide

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The Special Adviser on Special Duty and Strategy to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Doyin Odebowale, has said that the governor is not working from the capital due to accommodation challenges because of his present health condition.

Odebowale made this disclosure yesterday while Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, noting that there is a pressing need for a more suitable residence for Akeredolu, given his current health condition.

“Aketi came back in September. Where he used to stay – the Presidential Lodge built for the visiting president at that time Olusegun Obasanjo – is a two-bedroom apartment,” he said on the show.

“Now, he is back. He cannot occupy that place again. The Old Governor’s Office – the Governor’s Lodge built by the previous administration is now the office of the investment outlet called the ODIPA. That’s the office,” the governor’s aide added.

“So, the governor has been managing a two-bedroom apartment for six years. But his current state of health would not permit him to pretend that all is well. He would need all the things for him to recover properly. That’s why the new place that is being arranged for him is almost completed.”

Governor Akeredolu has been absent from the state ever since his return from a medical vacation abroad.

His decision to work remotely from Ibadan, Oyo State, has sparked controversy within the state.

Addressing critics, Odebowale said, “When they say they want to see Aketi, do they want to see him at the site so that he would be carrying cement or following workmen? What exactly? The civil servants have been paid all their salaries. Aketi has been signing laws since he came back,” he maintained.

“PDP cannot ask the governor to show his face, and if the so-called youths of the PDP believed that they reserve the right to move to the street to protest against a ruling party, APC and you want to know where the governor is, for what?

“So, you want the governor to come and address you at the PDP secretariat? Or do you want him to come and resuscitate your moribund party for what? The idea of asking, security agencies to just allow you to move to the street where is that done?

“If the PDP youth wing wants to move to the street, what about the APC youth wing if they are also allowed to move to the street, so, what will happen? The peaceful law-abiding citizens of the state, the residents, and those who will be passing through the state,” he said.

The media aide further argued that there is nothing wrong with genuine citizens asking to see the governor, adding that for the mischief makers to paint the picture that there is gloom and nothing is working, that is not true.

“The current state of health of the governor would not permit him to pretend that all is well, he will need all the things that will make him recover well. That is why the place that is built for him is almost complete. He has been staying in a two-bedroom apartment for six years.”