Ajax fall into relegation places after 4-3 defeat at Utrecht

Ajax’s winless streak extended to eight games as they lost a seven-goal thriller 4-3 against Utrecht, despite coming back from a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 in the second half.

Steijn has guided Ajax to just two wins in 12 games this season, making the dismal defeat against Utrecht, who had only secured one league win before, a new low.

The club currently sit 17th in the Eredivisie, one place and a point above the bottom after seven outings, with tensions running high.

During the match, Ajax supporters expressed their discontent, leading to the suspension of the game at 3-3 in the 89th minute when a plastic cup was thrown onto the pitch.

But after a stoppage of around five minutes, the game continued with Ajax losing for the fourth time this season.

