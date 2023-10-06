Agbogun, Ogun community cries out over exorbitant electricity bill, others

Agbogun Community Development Association in Edu, Ogun state, is protesting Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, EKEDC’s exorbitant estimated bills and refusal to provide pre-paid meters.

The Community, led by its chairman, Chief Anifowose Ayodele, is protesting EKEDC’s continued estimated bill system because even with the ‘Bulk Meter’ that was installed, they are saying “it is excessive and not commensurate with electricity supplied and consumed by the 300 consumers who are predominantly local farmers”.

They said: “EKEDC officials will bring bills and expect consumers to distribute them while they sit in the comfort of their offices in Agbara. When it’s time for the Business Manager, Isa Benjamin to give account, he sends his boys to disconnect them without notice like what just happened on Wednesday, October 28.

“Recently, a N13 million difference in terms of total outstanding debt was discovered. While the printed bill is reading N79,107,604.71 million, the online banking total outstanding debt is saying N66,337,204.77 million.

“Meanwhile, N3.9 million current charge was added to the printed bill – while N2.1 million was added to the community online account for September as at the time of writing this report.

“The account details was given to the community by EKEDC officials, and the Business Managers (former and present) are aware. We have all the details of the bank accounts.

“Therefore, the community wants Headquarters and NERC to investigate the community’s two different accounts with same.”

Chief Anifowose Ayodele said they have made both oral and written complaints to EKEDC Head Office in Marina.

“The community has been disconnected without a disconnection notice as I speak, throwing both prepaid and post-paid users into darkness.

“Therefore, I want EKEDC Head Office in Marina to call the Agbara district Business Manager, to order,” he said.