Again, Katsina Gov rules out negotiation with bandits

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Governor of Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda has called for more Military presence in the state to tackle increased incidents of terrorism/banditry and kidnapping ravaging the state.

He stated this on Thursday, 26 October, 2023 when he paid a courtesy call to the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

The governor said the purpose of his visit was to commend the Armed Forces of Nigeria ( AFN) for their immense support in curbing insecurity in Katsina State.

He added that he also came to DHQ to express his appreciation on the role of the AFN in curtailing crimininalities, while calling for more fundings for the military to enable them discharge their duties without hindrances.

Governor Rada seized the opportunity to intimate the CDS on the state’s efforts in combating crime through the establishment of the State Community Watch.

The security outfit, the Governor said was drawn from amongst the youths and other committed indigenes of the state to aid the military in fighting crime.

Dr Radda observed that Katsina State shares close proximity to Niger Republic, hence he called for increased surveillance by the military to avert any securiry breaches.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa in his response thanked the governor for visiting and reassured him of the Military’s commitment to fighting insecurity in the State and every other part of the country.

General Musa further commended the governor for his initiatives in establishing the state security outfit.

This he said will go a long way to curbing the menace, while calling on other states to emulate the laudable idea.

He added that if other states embraced the idea of own security outfits, it will help to ease the fight against crimes in Nigeria.

The CDS also said there is need for states and the military to form common grounds to combating insecurity in the country.