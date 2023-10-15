After 8 yrs, Kwankwaso storms Kano for mass wedding

*Counsels couples: Avoid spouses phones

By Bashir Bello

Presidential Candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and former Kano State governor, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has counselled 1,800 couples who got wedded under the state’s mass wedding scheme against poke-nosing into their spouses’ phones to avoid marital problems.

Kwankwaso, who was visiting Kano for the first time since leaving office in 2015, said this during a reception organised for the newly married couples at Kano State Government House.

He said the admonition became necessary given that some broken marriages nowadays were linked to mobile phones.

His words: “You have been advised by all and sundry. I believe you have been advised a thousand times. Ulamas, parents, relatives and even business people have advised you on how to live peacefully with one another.

“But I have only one piece of advice for you. That is peeping into your spouses’ phones. Don’t peep into your husbands’ phones as that is the major cause of marriage breakup.

“We have made the right choice by electing Abba Kabir Yusuf as our governor. He is a good leader who has continued with our legacies. One of such legacies is this mass wedding.

“Apart from this, he is delivering projects. We call on the good people of Kano State to support his administration as he has people-oriented programmes.”

In his address, Governor Abba Yusuf said the mass wedding was part of his campaign promises.