African Energy Chamber: Namibian,  Senegal Presidents bag Lifetime Achievement Awards

By Olayinka Ajayi

***As PAV, others get award

The organisers of African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 have bestowed Namebian President Hage Geingob and his Senegalese counterpart, President Macky Sall, with the AEC Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event, held in Cape Town, South Africa, hosted the movers and shakers of the energy industry across the globe.

Also awarded for his remarkable efforts in reflecting opportunities on the continent is the publisher of Pan Africa Vision, PAV, Mr. Ajong Mbapndah.

According to the organisers, “President Geingob has been instrumental in shaping Namibia’s regulatory environment in a way that has made it highly attractive for foreign players. As a result, the country witnessed five major discoveries in two years, and a series of projects have kicked off across the green hydrogen, mining, and infrastructure sectors.

“In Senegal, President Sall has shown inspirational leadership, with significant progress made in energy. The country is set to produce its first oil and gas from the Sangomar and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim fields next year while continuing to attract significant investment across the entire economy.”

Speaking to Vanguard on his contribution to showcasing the opportunities in the African energy sector, the publisher of the award-winning international magazine, Pan African Vision, Mr.Ajong Mbapndah, stressed that energy will continue to get strong focus because of the challenges, progress, and opportunities.

He said, “The media recognition is an honour not just for me and our team at PAV but also for the media across the continent, helping to amplify critical energy stakes for Africa. The African Energy Chamber has been doing tremendous work on the challenging but exciting energy landscape in Africa. It is hard. Considering its critical importance, energy will continue to get strong focus from us, from the challenges to the progress and opportunities.”