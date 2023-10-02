Africa won’t be liberated by prayer and fasting – Prof Lumumba 

Renowned Kenyan pan-Africanist and human rights activist, Patrick Lumumba said liberation of the African continent will not come by fasting and prayer.

Lumumba stated this while speaking at The Platform, a non-political and non-denominational program organised by The Covenant Nation in Lagos on Monday.

He noted that, to save Africa, leaders must address the issue of conflict and the change of governance.

The don added that if the question of governance is left out, the continent’s progress will be stalled.

Lumumba said, “Africa has become a continent where after every election, there is conflict because the pursuit of power is the cutthroat competition where our throats are actually cut.

“We have a problem in that direction and the sooner we resolve that, the safer we will be. Africa can rise and Africa will rise, but it is not going to rise by prayer and fasting,” he added.

He pointed out that freedom will not be given to Africa on a silver platter, but that the continent must stand up and take responsibility for itself.

Lumumba said, “We must pray and fast but it will not happen, because the last time I checked even those of you who are believers – when Abraham was taken from the Ur of the Chaldeans and given Canaan, it was not on a silver platter. He had to fight the Canaanites; he had to fight the Philistines.

“That is the nature of divine instruction, ‘Go ye and subdue the world by the sweat of thy brow’. The kitchen where they made manna was closed. Manna will no longer come, because you must now make your manna and it is our duty as Africans to begin to rethink,” he added.

Lumumba noted that the bold step the continent will take is an extension for a better future for the generations to come.

“The younger generations – (there is a saying in Tchi Malawi, more precious than our children than our children’s children) When we are doing these things we must remind ourselves that we are doing this for this generation and generation yet to be born,” he said.