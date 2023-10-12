AFCON draw: Super Eagles know opponents today

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will know their opponent today when the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw takes centre stage in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

José Peseiro’s side are placed in Pot 2 and could face one of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Egypt in the group stage.

Nigeria finished top of its group with 15 points, scoring 22 goals, including a 16-0 win on aggregate against Sao Tome and Principe.

The Super Eagles were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the competition at the last edition in Cameroon after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia.

Nigeria last won the tournament in 2013 and will look to win its fourth after recording success at the 1980 and 1994 editions.

The Eagles are in Portugal, preparing for friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

The draw will take place at the Parc des Expositions at 19h00 local time.