AFCON draw: Don’t underrate your opponents, fans warn Super Eagles

Football Fans in Abuja on Monday warned the Super Eagles of Nigeria against underrating their opponents in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles were drawn against hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea in Group A of the AFCON slated for January 2024.

Reacting to the draw in separate interviews, the fans cautioned the Eagles as the group might appear to be easy but very tricky

Abubakar Mohammed, a Corps member and an ardent football fan expressed confidence in the Eagles’ ability to contest among their opponents.

He said that the Eagles are favoured to qualify from the group.

Mohammed urged the players to be committed and be resilient in their approach to every match.

Chinedu Eke, said that with team work the Nigerian team could go places and make the nation proud in their outing at the 2024 AFCON tournament.

He said the Super Eagles could go a long way to winning the title only if they have good communication network among themselves.

“They need to work together no matter the situation. They should avoid pointing accusing fingers at one another, ” he said.

Florence Akindoju, a business woman said that Nigerian football fans want to see the Super Eagles reclaiming the African title once again.

Abiodun Falore, said that the entire country expect so much from the Eagles as they showcase their talents at the upcoming AFCON.

“Who say we cannot win, after all we are a better side than the other teams in the group, but that does not mean we should allow it get into our heads.

“They should play with patriotism to win,” he said.

Emmanuel Ekpok, a civil servant said that the Ealges should not be built around only foreign-based players, when there are better home-based talents.

“So, what is the essence of the home based players when they will not be used in international matches or friendly matches.

“When will the home based-players be given the opportunity to showcase their talents. We need to tackle this problem, ” he said.