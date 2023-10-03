Adopt innovative approaches to obtain industry standards — SON

•As Afrimedical obtains ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification

By Sola Ogundipe

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has admonished manufacturing companies in Nigeria to adopt innovative approaches towards attaining internationally acceptable industry standards that would enable them to gain a competitive advantage in meeting the demands of their customers, among other advantages.

Making the call during the formal presentation of the certificate of conformity of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) Certification to Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited, the Director-General, SON, Mr. Farouk A. Salim, said innovative approaches were essential to the medical device manufacturing sector.

Salim, who was represented by the Director, Management System Certification, SON, Engr. Obiageli P. Egbuciem said the ISO 9001:2015 QMS Standard was awarded to Afrimedical following a rigorous certification assessment, saying it would formalize their operational systems, strengthen efficiency, organizational culture, regulatory compliance, continuous improvement, and evidence-based decision-making towards ensuring customer satisfaction.

The DG said Afrimedical had joined a few privileged classes of ISO 9001:2015 QMS-certified organizations in the medical device manufacturing sector in Nigeria. Even as he noted that the medical device manufacturing sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by changing end-user requirements and global trends, he argued that the changes, however, also bring a host of new opportunities and a range of new challenges.

His words: “Adopting a more innovative approach that the ISO 9001:2015 standard provides will help your organization navigate through the period of continuous disruption and gain a competitive advantage through greater responsiveness to customer demands, faster turnaround times, and reduced downtime.

“Implementing the ISO 9001:2015 system certification is a demonstration of your management system’s conformity to internationally acceptable standard requirements and the ability of Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited to get it right the first time and always,” he said.

During the official unveiling of the certificate by the Group Director, of Mikano International Ltd., Mr. Omar Karameh, the company attributed the achievement to its relentless pursuit of service excellence and consistent customer satisfaction.

In a response, the Deputy Managing Director, of Mikano International Ltd., Ziad Sayeed, said the commitment to excellence has always been the cornerstone of Afrimedical’s success.

“We have striven tirelessly to maintain the highest standards in every aspect of our business, and today, we proudly stand on the threshold of international recognition to celebrate the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification.

“This certification signifies that our processes and systems meet the rigorous standards set forth by the International Organisation for Standardisation.

” It reaffirms our pledge to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

We could not have reached this significant milestone without the dedication and passion of our incredible team, and I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to each and every one of you.

“Today, as we celebrate this prestigious certification, let it serve as a reminder of our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Let it inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in all that we do,” he avowed.