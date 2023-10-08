Adeyemi wasn’t abducted – FUOYE

The Management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE, has faulted the recent report that a lecturer of the University, Dr. Olugbenga Adeyemi, was allegedly abducted by the police over alleged threat to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abayomi Fasina.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Adviser to the VC, Dr. Adedayo Sobowale, on Monday, the institution said “The report published October 7th, 2023, and titled ‘Academic Union, ASUU Leader, Adeyemi Abducted From Lagos Home After Appeal Court Ordered Federal University, Oye-Ekiti To Reinstate Him’, told the world lies.

“The report claimed that the police abducted Dr. Adeyemi at 2am on Saturday. But this was not the truth about what actually happened.

“It is highly disappointing and disheartening that a media platform can play to the gallery by stooping so low to publish false information about a Federal Government institution based on hearsay and assumption, thereby misleading the innocent public.

“Professional journalism is expected to be performed with dignity and decorum and not to conspire with certain personalities to misrepresent and defame well-meaning Nigerians before the eyes of a right-thinking individual.

“To put the record straight, the life of the Vice-Chancellor is not under any threat as wrongly alleged by the report, neither did the Vice-Chancellor petition any police station on threat to his life by any member of staff or anybody whatsoever.

“They should, therefore, explain to the public where they got this false information to mislead the public and misrepresent the person of the Vice-Chancellor in this cheap blackmail,” the report read in part.

It further stated that the Police felt Adeyemi had questions to answer over some investigations, adding “It is, therefore, scandalous that journalists can be engaged as a platform to misrepresent and mislead the innocent public on such a sensitive issue.”