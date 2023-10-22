Adeleke, Oluwo commend Adeniyi’s confirmation as custom CG

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the appointment of Mr Bashir Adeniyi as substantive Controller General of Custom Service as a perfect decision, commending President Bola Tinubu for the step.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Sunday, the Governor commended the President for recognising Adeniyi’s capability to drive the administration’s agenda for the service.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I heartily rejoice with a distinguished professional, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on his confirmation as the Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu,” the Governor was quoted as saying in a congratulatory note.

“Mr. Bashir’s confirmation is a testament to his enticing public record, competence, and devotion to the Customs service over the years. It equally underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to giving people with proven capacity increasing responsibility in the task of moving the country forward.

“While expressing his full confidence in Mr. Bashir to continue to serve with dedication, professionalism and integrity in his new role, the entire nation look forward to improved contribution to the country from the Customs under his leadership”, it added.

Similarly, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi in a statement described Adeniyi’s confirmation as a plus to strengthen the country’s boundary and solidify the striving economy.

“The appointment of an Osun-born Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is timely and laudable. I’ve strong hopes for his wealth of experience in strengthening the security of our border and solidifying our economy.

“I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing a round peg in a round hole. He will reposition the service and improve the tempo of her performance.

“I enjoin Nigerians to drum support for the government and the service to strengthen our economy and restore the nation’s glory”, it reads.