Address Nigerians on disputes surrounding your certificate, Obi tells Tinubu

By Bashir Bello

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to personally address the general public on disputes surrounding his alleged forged certificate.

Obi made the call when he visited Kano State to condole with thestate and family over the demise of Sardauna Dutse and former Minister of Internal Affairs, late Bello Yusuf Maitama, who died at the age of 76 last Friday.

The former governor of Anambra said Tinubu ought to have addressed the public to clarify issues raised with regards to his certificate as the issue bothers on him and his person and not others speaking on his behalf.

According to him, “For me, what is important is that leaders must earn public trust and if you chose to serve the public, you always avail yourself to explain to the public when there is issue of dispute. And you must do so personally. You can’t outsource it because is about you. And is you that people voted for.

“The country must be built on character, integrity and trust. That is the foundation. And obeying the rule of law. We have a law, so if the law requires you do this, there is a dispute, you come and clarify it personally,” the LP Presidential flag bearer, Obi insisted.

On why he was in Kano, Obi said, “I was here to condole the family of Late Bello Yusuf Maitama who was the very respected son of Kano and Nigeria who serve this country as the Minister of Internal Affairs. That is my purpose of being here. And we continue to pray that may Almighty Allah forgive his sins and Grant him eternal rest,” he prayed.