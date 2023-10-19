Achonu ‘ll tackle insecurity, others in Imo, LP vows

Achonu

By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party, LP, has said it is certain that it’s candidate for the November 11 gubernatorial election in Imo state, Senator Athan Achonu would deliver on critical concerns in the state, such as insecurity, unemployment, deteriorated infrastructure, healthcare, and education, if elected as Governor.

The Party said that Achonu is capable of transforming the state to resonate hope among the different sections of Imolites.

National Vice Chairman of the party (Southeast), Agumba Innocent Sunday Okeke, gave the understanding in a statement he made available to newsmen, on Thursday.

Okeke stated that having identified unemployment as one of the major factors responsible for insecurity, Senator Achonu will provide youths access to capital and financial services, skills training and entrepreneurship support, adding that the candidate has also promised to revive the infrastructure of Imo if voted as governor of the state.

“The success of every administration depends on the vast level of information the governor is armed with and Achonu, a former Senator is well experienced to handle the complexities of governance,” Okeke stated.

The LP official disclosed that the forthcoming Imo State gubernatorial election has sparked considerable enthusiasm and anticipation throughout the region, which Achonu among the numerous contenders vying for the position has emerged as a refreshing presence, captivating the attention and affections of the Imo people.

According to Okeke, “Senator Athan Nneji Achonu’s campaign for the gubernatorial seat in Imo State has garnered significant attention and support from the residents, as he endeavors to bring about positive change and progress to the state.

“With a clear vision and an impressive track record, Achonu aims to tackle the pressing issues confronting Imo State, such as youth unemployment, insecurity, deteriorating infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

“Senator Athan Achonu’s gubernatorial campaign in Imo State has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities. With a vision for a prosperous and equitable Imo State. He has outlined comprehensive plans that resonate with the people. His ability to inspire and unite diverse communities under one common goal is commendable.

“Senator Achonu’s inclusive approach to governance is a testament to his belief in a united and harmonious society, where the welfare of all Imo citizens is prioritized.

“Senator Athan Achonu has identified Insecurity in Imo State as a major concern and has vowed to give it urgent attention upon assumption into office. To effectively tackle insecurity in Imo State, he has identified the root causes. These include poverty, unemployment, weak law enforcement, political instability, and inadequate security infrastructure.

“To solve insecurity in Imo State, Athan would employ a holistic approach to tackling these root causes. Poverty, according to him, must be addressed by creating jobs and providing economic opportunities for the youth and ensuring they participate actively in governance.

“Law enforcement, under Achonu’s administration would be strengthened by properly equipping the security forces and providing them with adequate training. This can be done by modernizing their equipment and infrastructure, and providing incentives to the security personnel.

It is worthy of note that Senator Athan Achonu has been one of the major contributors to the Nigerian police and had once taken it upon himself to repair the damaged armored carriers in Imo State and had used his personal funds to rebuild some police stations razed by unknown gun men.

“Senator Athan Achonu acknowledges the significance of addressing the deteriorating infrastructure in Imo State. He has pledged to revitalize roads and public facilities to improve transportation and connectivity, attract investors, and foster economic growth.

“Additionally, one of the primary concerns of Senator Achonu’s campaign is to combat the high rate of youth unemployment in Imo State. As an experienced legislator, he recognizes that investing in youth empowerment programs and providing job opportunities is crucial for sustainable development.”